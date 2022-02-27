Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.44.

SYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

In related news, SVP James Chris Jasper sold 9,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $755,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 75,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $6,452,186.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,720 shares of company stock valued at $8,310,393 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,519,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,431 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,068,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,582,000 after acquiring an additional 148,172 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,020,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,837 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,854,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,028,000 after acquiring an additional 242,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,622,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,183,000 after acquiring an additional 562,270 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $2.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,444,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,531. Sysco has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $87.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a PE ratio of 66.10, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.26.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sysco will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.43%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

