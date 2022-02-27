Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.000-$3.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Argus raised Sysco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a hold rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.44.

SYY stock traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.25. 2,444,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,675,531. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a PE ratio of 66.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38. Sysco has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $87.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.26.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.14). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sysco will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.43%.

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $186,047.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $303,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,720 shares of company stock valued at $8,310,393. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

