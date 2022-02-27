Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions which enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. The company’s cloud-based software applications including EireneRx and MedWise Advisor which provide solutions to payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.75.

Shares of TRHC opened at $5.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.55. The stock has a market cap of $141.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.05. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $53.38.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $85.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $296,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $30,701.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,838 shares of company stock worth $539,947 in the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRHC. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare (Get Rating)

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.