Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

TRHC has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $5.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.05. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $53.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.55.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $85.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.19 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 44.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $30,701.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $296,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,838 shares of company stock valued at $539,947. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 157.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,467,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,168 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,660,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,734,000 after acquiring an additional 10,076 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,504,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,239,000 after acquiring an additional 79,888 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,081,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,223,000 after acquiring an additional 31,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 864,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,969,000 after acquiring an additional 175,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

