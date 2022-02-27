Target (TGT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.85 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE TGT opened at $199.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Target has a 1-year low of $166.82 and a 1-year high of $268.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Gordon Haskett lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Target in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.40.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Target by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

