TD Securities Cuts Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Price Target to $30.00

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) had its price target decreased by research analysts at TD Securities from $36.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 28.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PAAS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $23.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.24. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of $20.74 and a 12-month high of $36.14.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 15.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $32,047,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,830,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,588,000 after buying an additional 1,003,759 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $575,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $22,661,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 227.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 908,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,158,000 after buying an additional 631,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

