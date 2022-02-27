TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,636,933 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 33,344 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $361,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $144.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $123.31 and a 52-week high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total value of $3,840,699.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.13.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

