Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Receives $42.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.56.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TECK. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Teck Resources by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teck Resources stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,727,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,907,847. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Teck Resources has a one year low of $17.31 and a one year high of $37.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0981 per share. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.68%.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

