Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) PT Raised to $40.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TECK. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$52.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

NYSE TECK opened at $36.84 on Friday. Teck Resources has a one year low of $17.31 and a one year high of $37.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.39 and a 200 day moving average of $28.11. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,098,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,514,000 after purchasing an additional 829,000 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,590,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Teck Resources by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,265,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,607,000 after acquiring an additional 417,123 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its stake in Teck Resources by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 7,212,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,651,000 after acquiring an additional 639,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Teck Resources by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,793,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,127 shares during the last quarter. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

