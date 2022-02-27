Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.55) Per Share

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Teladoc Health in a report released on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.54). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TDOC. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teladoc Health to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.39.

TDOC opened at $70.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.37. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $58.05 and a twelve month high of $231.48.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 212,638 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,964,000 after buying an additional 73,436 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,337 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,567 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Teladoc Health by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 184,548 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 757,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $125,905,000 after purchasing an additional 98,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

