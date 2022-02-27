Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Lowered to $78.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an inline rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $113.00 to $82.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.39.

TDOC opened at $70.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 0.36. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $58.05 and a twelve month high of $231.48.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $191,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth about $340,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 668.4% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,788 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 10,254 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

