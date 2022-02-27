Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) PT Lowered to $130.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.93) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $110.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $128.39.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $70.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.37. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $58.05 and a 52 week high of $231.48.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,922,198 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,386 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,877,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $998,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,756 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140,808 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $839,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,508 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,755,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $809,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinnevik AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $458,235,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

