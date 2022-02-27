Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $761.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Teleflex updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.700-$14.300 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $13.70-14.30 EPS.

TFX stock opened at $343.01 on Friday. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $289.00 and a fifty-two week high of $449.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $322.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TFX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.64.

In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,965,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. Krakauer purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $307.23 per share, for a total transaction of $307,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,441 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,080,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,589,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,513 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,052,000 after buying an additional 13,562 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,456 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,087,000. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

