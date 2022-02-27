Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €2.90 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.30) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on O2D. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.98) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €3.50 ($3.98) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.32 ($2.64) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.50) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €2.80 ($3.18) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €2.81 ($3.19).

Shares of ETR O2D opened at €2.45 ($2.79) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Telefónica Deutschland has a one year low of €2.13 ($2.42) and a one year high of €2.70 ($3.06). The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.08.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

