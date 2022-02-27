Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tellurian Inc. develops low-cost liquefied natural gas projects. The Company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities and loading terminals. Tellurian Inc., formerly known as Magellan Petroleum Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

Shares of TELL opened at $3.39 on Friday. Tellurian has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $5.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 2.37.

In related news, Director Claire Harvey purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $51,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 6.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 63,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 14.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 14.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 34,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Tellurian by 4.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 93,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Tellurian by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 131,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

