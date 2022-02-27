Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) General Counsel Sells $153,877.92 in Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 3,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $153,877.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of TENB opened at $52.14 on Friday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $56.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.97 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.63 and a 200-day moving average of $48.94.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TENB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Tenable from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TENB. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Tenable in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tenable in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Tenable by 1,220.3% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Tenable by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Tenable in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

