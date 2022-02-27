Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.400-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.60 billion-$16.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.32 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TEVA. StockNews.com cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.40.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

TEVA stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.36. The stock had a trading volume of 10,376,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,740,568. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.97.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $55,356.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $37,490.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5,299.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,049,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,470 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 669,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after buying an additional 387,389 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,547,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,399,000 after buying an additional 209,321 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,047,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,412,000 after buying an additional 138,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,211,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after buying an additional 131,816 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.