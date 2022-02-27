Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Increased to $98.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TXRH. StockNews.com raised Texas Roadhouse from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.20.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $93.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.50. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $76.65 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $895.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 52.98%.

In related news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $594,208.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 330.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

