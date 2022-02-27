The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.82. Charles Schwab reported earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will report full year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Charles Schwab.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

SCHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.78.

SCHW stock traded up $3.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.75. The company had a trading volume of 9,128,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,979,835. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.77 and a 200 day moving average of $81.30. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $61.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 156,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $13,478,979.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $4,836,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 752,471 shares of company stock worth $66,896,376 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

