The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $9,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 9.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,147,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,038,000 after purchasing an additional 369,154 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,865,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,335,000 after purchasing an additional 226,262 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,521,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,805,000 after purchasing an additional 109,180 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,141,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,303,000 after purchasing an additional 126,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 9.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,600,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,886,000 after purchasing an additional 226,126 shares in the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In related news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 18,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total value of $6,125,496.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.27, for a total transaction of $469,378.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,315 shares of company stock worth $23,085,155 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $300.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.09. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $278.28 and a one year high of $374.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $325.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Citigroup raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $355.00 to $374.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.32.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.