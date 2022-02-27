The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€34.00” Price Target for Uniper (ETR:UN01)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($38.64) target price on Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

UN01 has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €39.30 ($44.66) price target on Uniper in a report on Monday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €35.50 ($40.34) target price on shares of Uniper in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.50 ($40.34) price objective on Uniper in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($45.45) target price on Uniper in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($45.45) target price on shares of Uniper in a report on Monday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €36.97 ($42.01).

Get Uniper alerts:

Shares of UN01 opened at €30.43 ($34.58) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €40.04 and its 200-day moving average price is €37.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.79. Uniper has a twelve month low of €28.78 ($32.70) and a twelve month high of €42.45 ($48.24). The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion and a PE ratio of -2.31.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.