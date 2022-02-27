The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.385 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, April 4th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th.

The Hartford Financial Services Group has raised its dividend by 9.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a dividend payout ratio of 19.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Hartford Financial Services Group to earn $7.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of HIG stock opened at $70.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.56 and a 200 day moving average of $70.16. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $78.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $5,918,248.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,458,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,401,000 after acquiring an additional 687,072 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,177,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,327,000 after buying an additional 77,939 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 214,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,815,000 after purchasing an additional 44,866 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,266,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,427,000 after acquiring an additional 42,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,390,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.