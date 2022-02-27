The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lessened its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Hershey comprises approximately 2.2% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Hershey were worth $5,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HSY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Hershey by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 157.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Hershey by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Hershey by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,856,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $903,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 1,402 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $267,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,019,204 shares of company stock worth $207,075,973 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HSY stock traded up $7.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $204.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,079,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,808. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.41. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $143.58 and a 52-week high of $207.82.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Argus raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.79.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

