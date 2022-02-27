The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 393,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,150 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.12% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $18,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 165,100.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 12.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSXMA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.17.

NASDAQ:LSXMA traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.78. 1,185,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,483. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $56.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.25 and a 200 day moving average of $49.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of -78.12 and a beta of 1.23.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

