The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stake in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Forrester Research were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 19.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 24,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the third quarter worth about $364,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 134.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,302,000 after buying an additional 119,831 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 85.9% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the third quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

FORR opened at $51.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $991.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.27. Forrester Research, Inc. has a one year low of $39.64 and a one year high of $60.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 5.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

