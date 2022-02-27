The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $292,000 Stock Holdings in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Sun Country Airlines were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sun Country Airlines by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,376,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,255,000 after purchasing an additional 40,274 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in Sun Country Airlines by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,299,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,659,000 after acquiring an additional 387,042 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Sun Country Airlines by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,898,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,674 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sun Country Airlines by 170.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,616,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,628 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Sun Country Airlines by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,257,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,549,000 after acquiring an additional 546,437 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCY opened at $27.63 on Friday. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.42 and a 12-month high of $44.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $172.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.24 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.35%. Sun Country Airlines’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, VP William Trousdale sold 3,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $82,394.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $27,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,344 shares of company stock worth $2,226,539.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

