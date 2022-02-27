The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $322,000 Holdings in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,055 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Qualtrics International were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Qualtrics International by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Qualtrics International by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Qualtrics International by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Qualtrics International by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. 15.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

In other Qualtrics International news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 308,698 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $9,881,422.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 1,264,876 shares of company stock worth $38,989,275 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Qualtrics International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Qualtrics International from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Qualtrics International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.59.

XM opened at $29.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.56. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.72 and a 52-week high of $49.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.13 and its 200-day moving average is $37.69.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.65 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qualtrics International (Get Rating)

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.