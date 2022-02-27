The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Invests $314,000 in Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 39,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $394,000. Carlson Capital Management bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,101,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,214,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,697,000. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

AEVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.57.

Shares of AEVA stock opened at $3.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $849.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average is $7.79. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $18.91.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.92% and a negative net margin of 1,099.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Aeva Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.