The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 5,805 Shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,805 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Cullinan Oncology were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 265.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 124,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cullinan Oncology alerts:

NASDAQ:CGEM opened at $14.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.10. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $59.85.

CGEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.