The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,081 Shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Dynex Capital by 234.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,061 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Dynex Capital by 1,319.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 11,041 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Dynex Capital by 54.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 56,164 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Dynex Capital by 18.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dynex Capital by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,509,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,174,000 after buying an additional 61,514 shares during the last quarter. 40.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Byron L. Boston acquired 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.98 per share, for a total transaction of $201,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DX stock opened at $15.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.38 and a 200-day moving average of $17.11. The company has a market cap of $568.75 million, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $14.63 and a one year high of $20.51.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 170.29% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.06%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.22%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DX shares. Jonestrading lowered their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

