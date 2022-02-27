The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,162 Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,965 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in U.S. Silica by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,489 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in U.S. Silica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $792,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Silica by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 164,012 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 85,783 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP bought a new position in U.S. Silica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Silica by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 533,618 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 138,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Zach Carusona sold 22,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $226,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

SLCA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut U.S. Silica from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Shares of SLCA opened at $14.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.93 and a beta of 3.21. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $15.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $284.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.55 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

