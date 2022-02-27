The Pennant Group (PNTG) to Release Earnings on Monday

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect The Pennant Group to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of The Pennant Group stock opened at $16.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $462.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.97 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Pennant Group has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $58.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.29.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNTG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,142,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,607,000 after acquiring an additional 148,342 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 902,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,824,000 after acquiring an additional 67,575 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 10,135 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in The Pennant Group by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 171,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after buying an additional 112,877 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Pennant Group (Get Rating)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.