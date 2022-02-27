The Pennant Group (PNTG) to Release Earnings on Monday

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect The Pennant Group to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of The Pennant Group stock opened at $16.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $462.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.97 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Pennant Group has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $58.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.29.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNTG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.
About The Pennant Group (Get Rating)
The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.
