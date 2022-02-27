The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stock Position Raised by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 268,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,446 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $52,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,909 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 101,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,417,000 after acquiring an additional 10,058 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 28,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,630,334,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 3,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $202.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $85.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $168.28 and a one year high of $228.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.02.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 28.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.40%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $25,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,648 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.21.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

