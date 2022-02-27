The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Acquired by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Toro were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toro during the 3rd quarter worth $1,185,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,437,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Toro by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Toro by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $93.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $118.13.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $960.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.00 million. Toro had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 10.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

