Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stock Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,145 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $6,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 60,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $38.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $44.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.64.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.24). American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 6.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 10,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $458,092.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $302,742.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,108 shares of company stock worth $1,582,836. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

