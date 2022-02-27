Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $5.92 Million Stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 538,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 228,686 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $5,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,986,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,675 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,251,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,816 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,718,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,377,000 after acquiring an additional 460,939 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,089,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,983,000 after acquiring an additional 319,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 87.2% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,711,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,832,000 after buying an additional 1,263,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

Shares of NYSE NRZ opened at $10.48 on Friday. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $11.81. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.89.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.99%.

NRZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

About New Residential Investment (Get Rating)

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.