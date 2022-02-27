Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 27,279 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,279 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $6,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 56.8% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 49.5% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $60.98 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $59.94 and a 12-month high of $64.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.47.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.