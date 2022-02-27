Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 183 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,178 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $6,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DECK. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 5,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DECK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen cut their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.55.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $287.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $375.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.81. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $267.08 and a 52-week high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.07. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total value of $205,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total value of $912,873.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

