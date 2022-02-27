Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Takes Position in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 173,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,628,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in 908 Devices during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 173.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 285.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in 908 Devices in the third quarter worth $127,000. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

In related news, VP John Kenneweg sold 9,300 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $187,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 51.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of 908 Devices stock opened at $16.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.06, a quick ratio of 11.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.59 million, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 2.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.13. 908 Devices Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $58.63.

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

