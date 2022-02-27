Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60,002 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in CBIZ were worth $6,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CBIZ during the second quarter worth about $2,324,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in CBIZ by 56.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 272,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,928,000 after buying an additional 98,216 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in CBIZ by 3.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 215,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,069,000 after buying an additional 6,797 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in CBIZ by 5.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,040,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,096,000 after buying an additional 51,351 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CBIZ by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,535,000 after buying an additional 10,738 shares during the period.

CBZ stock opened at $38.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 0.72. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.13 and a 12 month high of $41.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $242.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.76 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

CBZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

In related news, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 8,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $307,855.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

