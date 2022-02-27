Thunder Token (TT) Reaches Market Cap of $68.13 Million

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 27th. In the last week, Thunder Token has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Thunder Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $68.13 million and approximately $12.50 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00010264 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.84 or 0.00236713 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000441 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000156 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

Thunder Token (TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,614,400,793 coins. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

