TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Trading 12.6% Higher After Earnings Beat

Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) traded up 12.6% during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $17.09 and last traded at $16.90. 12,328 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 753,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.01.

The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $338.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.50 million. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on TimkenSteel from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut TimkenSteel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TimkenSteel by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,270,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,969,000 after buying an additional 312,542 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in TimkenSteel by 227.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,208,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,557,000 after buying an additional 2,924,530 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TimkenSteel by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,782,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,526,000 after buying an additional 535,880 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in TimkenSteel by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,930,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,336,000 after acquiring an additional 106,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in TimkenSteel by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,195,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,719,000 after acquiring an additional 118,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $806.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.70.

About TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

