TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Trading 12.6% Higher After Earnings Beat

Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) traded up 12.6% during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $17.09 and last traded at $16.90. 12,328 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 753,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.01.
The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $338.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.50 million. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on TimkenSteel from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut TimkenSteel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th.
The company has a market cap of $806.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.70.
About TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST)
TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.
