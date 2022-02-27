Timothy R. Wright Sells 61,000 Shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Stock

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) CEO Timothy R. Wright sold 61,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $262,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ MDXG opened at $4.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.42. The company has a market capitalization of $555.09 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.96. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $8.69.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 291,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 8,843 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 75,032 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 75,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

