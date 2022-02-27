Timothy R. Wright Sells 61,000 Shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Stock

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) CEO Timothy R. Wright sold 61,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $262,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ MDXG opened at $4.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.42. The company has a market capitalization of $555.09 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.96. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $8.69.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.
MiMedx Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.
