TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) PT Lowered to $82.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for TJX Companies’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised TJX Companies to a top pick rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.80.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

NYSE:TJX opened at $66.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.05. The stock has a market cap of $79.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $59.85 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in TJX Companies by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,027,888 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $69,299,000 after purchasing an additional 235,271 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in TJX Companies by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 123,422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 29,031 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in TJX Companies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 154,976 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,983 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TJX Companies (Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.