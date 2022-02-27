Tnf LLC Invests $216,000 in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Tnf LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.7% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 13.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 403 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BDX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.67.

In related news, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total transaction of $1,731,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,825 shares of company stock worth $2,870,430. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BDX stock opened at $272.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $260.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.41. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $235.13 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $77.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.69.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.79. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

