Tnf LLC Makes New $314,000 Investment in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Tnf LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 58,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,770,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.9% during the third quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,816,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 65.5% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 17,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 6,919 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.8% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.8% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,247 shares of company stock worth $1,601,255 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $145.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.84. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.71 and a 52-week high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Erste Group cut Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.71.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

