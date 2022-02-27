TNR Technical (OTCMKTS:TNRK) versus Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) Head to Head Comparison

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating) and TNR Technical (OTCMKTS:TNRK – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Byrna Technologies alerts:

This table compares Byrna Technologies and TNR Technical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byrna Technologies -7.79% -5.04% -4.12% TNR Technical N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Byrna Technologies and TNR Technical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byrna Technologies 0 0 2 1 3.33 TNR Technical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Byrna Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $20.67, indicating a potential upside of 111.53%. Given Byrna Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Byrna Technologies is more favorable than TNR Technical.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.3% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 58.0% of TNR Technical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Byrna Technologies and TNR Technical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byrna Technologies $42.16 million 5.52 -$3.28 million ($0.17) -57.47 TNR Technical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TNR Technical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Byrna Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TNR Technical has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Byrna Technologies beats TNR Technical on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Byrna Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

TNR Technical Company Profile (Get Rating)

TNR Technical, Inc. engages in the design, assemble, and market of batteries and multi-cell battery packs to a variety of industrial, commercial, and retail markets. It includes alkaline cells, lithium cells, lithium coin cells, silver oxide and sealed lead acid batteries, and battery chargers. The company was founded on October 4, 1979 and is headquartered in Sanford, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.