Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.83 Per Share

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Toll Brothers in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $2.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.74. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ FY2022 earnings at $10.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TOL. KeyCorp cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.03.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $53.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 5.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.55 and its 200-day moving average is $62.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.57. Toll Brothers has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $75.61.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 159,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Toll Brothers by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at about $634,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $722,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $371,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,500 shares of company stock worth $5,601,285. Insiders own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.21%.

About Toll Brothers (Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.