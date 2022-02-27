Toroso Investments LLC Acquires 30,101 Shares of Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 169,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,101 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Zomedica were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZOM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zomedica by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,501,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,044 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Zomedica by 241.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,366,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,294,000 after acquiring an additional 12,993,071 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zomedica by 4.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,113,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after acquiring an additional 788,615 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zomedica during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,135,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zomedica by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,147,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after buying an additional 265,719 shares during the period. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zomedica alerts:

Shares of Zomedica stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $341.98 million, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.45. Zomedica Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $2.72.

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA, a diagnostic biosensor platform for the detection of thyroid disorders in dogs and cats, and adrenal disorders in dogs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.