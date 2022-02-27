Toroso Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in BOA Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAS)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOA Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in BOA Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its stake in BOA Acquisition by 100.0% during the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in BOA Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $613,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in BOA Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $937,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BOA Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $1,273,000. Institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BOAS opened at $9.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average of $9.77. BOA Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $9.91.

BOA Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

